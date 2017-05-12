Seven Sisters makes global list of most instagrammed attractions

The Seven Sisters is one of the most instagrammed attractions in the world, according to a new social media study.

According to the study, by online travel agency TravelBird, the stunning cliffs came in 10th in the UK with 133,679 hashtags on Instagram beating popular attractions like the Giant’s Causeway and Cambridge University and falling just short of Snowdonia in North Wales. In the global list of 470 tourist attractions The Seven Sisters is placed in 93rd place, just under Mount Rushmore. With 2,561,617 hashtags Big Ben rated as the UK’s top Instagram attraction and seventh worldwide. Meanwhile Disneyland, California came top of the global list with 14,615,952 hashtags - more than double that of the Eiffel Tower, which came in second place.