Seven Sisters voted as one of greatest sights in Britain

The chalk cliffs of the Seven Sisters have been voted one of the top 20 breathtaking views in the UK.

The sight joins iconic landscapes like the Scottish Highlands and Peak District in a new study celebrating awe-inspiring and quintessentially British views.

The Seven Sisters was placed 18th in the poll, while Snowdonia took the top spot and Glencoe Valley and Stonehenge took second and third places respectively.

More than 2,500 people voted from a long list of incredible views created by a panel of leading travel experts from publications including Rough Guides, Mr and Mrs Smith, Wanderlust and Good Housekeeping.

The study pinpointed the five key factors that make up a quintessentially British view, with rolling countryside coming top (42 per cent), followed by rugged coastlines (21 per cent), country villages (20 per cent), historical landmarks (15 per cent) and spires, cathedrals and architecture (15 per cent).

The full list of 20 greatest British views is:

1) Snowdonia – view of Llyn Llydaw from Mount Snowdon summit, Wales

2) Scottish Highlands – view of Three Sisters mountains, Glencoe Valley, Scotland

3) Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England

4) St Ives Bay, Cornwall, England

5) Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, England

6) Loch Ness – view from Dores, Highland, Scotland

7) Buttermere, Lake District, England

8) Parliament and Big Ben - view from Westminster Bridge, London, England

9) Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

10) Loch Lomond – view from Conic Hill, Dunbartonshire, Scotland

11) Ben Nevis, Lochaber, Scotland

12) Edinburgh from Arthur’s Seat, Scotland

13) Peak District – view from Stanage Edge, Derbyshire, England

14) Brecon Beacons – view from the summit, Wales

15) Durdle Door, Dorset, England

16) Spires of Oxford, Oxfordshire, England

17) Bamburgh Castle – view from the coast, Bamburgh, Northumberland, England

18) Seven Sisters, Sussex, England

19) Bournemouth pier and beach, Hampshire, England

20) Kings College – view from the River Cam, Cambridge, England