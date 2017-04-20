Sharp rise in reports of rape in Sussex

There has been a dramatic rise in reports of rape in Sussex in the last four years, police data has revealed.

According to information obtained from a Freedom of Information request to Sussex Police, there were 459 reports of rape in 2012 and more than double that in 2016 at 1,004.

Among these reports, rape of a female child under 13 trebled in these years from 14 to 42, and rape of a male aged 16 or over leapt from nine reports in 2012 to 50 in 2016.

The figures also show reports of all forms of sexual assault rose from 1,475 reports in 2012 to 3,247 in 2016.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “We believe that the increase in sexual offence reporting is due at least in part to the increased public awareness of this issue, caused by the Savile case and similar cases nationwide.

“We also think it reflects continuing, and increasing, public confidence in the police and the criminal justice system. We always encourage people wishing to report sexual offences to contact us, regardless of how along ago the alleged offending took place.

“You can talk to experienced detectives in confidence and we can help you access a range of counselling and other support services.”

The figures provided included current and non-current offences and sexual assault included rape, exploitation of prostitution, trafficking, and sexual grooming.