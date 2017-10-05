Shire horse rescue from Upper Dicker river

Firefighters were called to a 23-year-old shire horse trapped in a river in an Upper Dicker farm yesterday (Wednesday).

Crews made the scene safe and prepared access for the animal rescue team, dispatched from Crowborough fire station, after the incident at around 9.40am.

According to a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, on arrival, crews made an assessment of the scene and used a unimog to safely rescue the horse.

The animal was reportedly unharmed and led to safety by crews.