Shops and industrial market has Autumn surge

As we move into Autumn, Lawson Commercial report an upsurge in activity after the end of the Summer holidays and the return of children to school.

We have seen a marked increase in the number of enquiries as we enter the Autumn with good demand particularly for shops and industrial units.

Chris Lawson said : "Overall there is a shortage of both industrial workshop and factory space throughout East Sussex particularly in the smaller size categories. There is also good demand for shops with few being available. If anyone has vacant space and is looking for an occupier we would be very pleased to hear from them whether it is a letting or a freehold sale. We offer an initial consultation without charge and a free appraisal."

For an informal chat call Lawson Commercial on 01825 764488