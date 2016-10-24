Shots of Newhaven stormy seas stun in prestigious competition

Stunning shots of stormy seas off Newhaven caught the judges’ eyes in the prestigious Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

The photograph called Maelstrom: Storm Imogen, won Rachael Talibart the Sunday Times Magazine Award in the competition. She was also Highly Commended for her entry called Poseidon Rising.

Poseidon rising, Newhaven, East Sussex, England SUS-161024-170756001

Mirek Galagus was Highly Commended for his shot of Beachy Head and Belle Tout, called he Guardian of The Island.

And an East Sussex photograph was also the overall winner of the competition.

Berkshire-based photographer Matthew Cattell became the tenth person to win the overall title and the £10,000 prize with a shot of starlings swooping over Brighton pier.

The Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards are held in association with VisitBritain and the GREAT Britain #OMGB @Home of Amazing Moments’ Campaign. Winning entries will be displayed on the Balcony of London Waterloo from November 21 until February 5.

The Guardian of The Island, Beachy Head, East Sussex, England SUS-161024-170743001

The Awards book, Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 10 (AA Publishing) is available now.