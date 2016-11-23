Snow could be on the way for Sussex as temperatures start to drop

Sleet or snow could be on the way for Sussex as temperatures fall over the next few weeks.

The Met Office says that the rest of the month is looking dry, although cloudy.

However, in early December the weather could turn unsettled and rain may turn to sleet or snow over high ground but possibly even to lower levels at times.

The rest of the month is likely to be more settled with drier than average conditions.

The Met Office adds: “Interludes of more unsettled weather are expected to be fairly limited, though these could still lead to some snow.

“Whilst it may be relatively mild at times, temperatures on the whole through this period are likely to be below average.”

As far as snow for Christmas Day is concerned the weather website www.netweather.tv says: “We are just looking for trends at this point, it’s far too early to be looking at specifics for Christmas Day.”

Although they add that it could well be particularly cold right through to the New Year.