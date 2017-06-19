Society to celebrate 50th year at extravaganza

A tug-of-war contest and live music is on the billing of a two-part fundraising event.

Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society’s summer extravaganza will take place on July 8.

This year the event on Nevill Green in Lewes will celebrate the society’s 50th anniversary.

From 12pm to 4.30pm there will be a fair with stalls, activities, displays and games. Entertainment will include a women’s and men’s tug-of-war contest between the town’s bonfire societies, a torch-making competition and events featuring Lewes Dance Academy. The society says it is also working with Starfish Youth Music to showcase young musicians.

Part two will run from 6pm to 10pm featuring live music headlined by four-piece rock band Full House with support from senior Starfish bands.

This part of the event is ticketed; entry is £4 in advance or £5 on the day, and family tickets (two adults and up to three children) are also available in advance for £15.

Tickets from Union Music, on Lansdown Place, Leicester Road Stores, on Leicester Road, and Winterbourne Stores, on Winterbourne Lane.

