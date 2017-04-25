Southern Rail staff member ‘threw bucket of water at me’ – says vegan campaigner

A vegan campaigner has said a Southern Rail staff member threw a bucket of water at him in Polegate Station.

Jason Wiegand had written a message in chalk on the pavement outside the station highlighting animal cruelty, but said a member of staff approached and tried to drench him.

The engineer, 49, who told national newspapers he became vegan over animal cruelty concerns, wrote, ‘Nothing humane ever happens in the slaughterhouse’.

He said to a national newspaper, “You just don’t expect it. I wasn’t writing anything offensive, just facts and facts only.”

Southern apologised for the incident but said Mr Wiegand had ‘goaded’ its member of staff.

A spokesperson said, “This was wrong and we’re sorry - we’ll be speaking to our member of staff.

“However, this ‘campaigner’ is affecting everyone at our station – not just us but our tenants and the shops – and has on several occasions been scrawling slogans on the platform, by the ticket gates and outside the shops.

“Our staff member was literally having to follow him around to clean up afterwards and was clearly goaded.”