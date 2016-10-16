Police are investigating following a recent spate of dog attacks on livestock.

Several sheep and cows were left injured following incidents in Catsfield, Ninfield and Herstmonceux this week.

Three sheep were mutilated in the first attack which occurred in a field in Childham Lane, Herstmonceux, on October 9.

The following day (October 10), two pitbulls attacked cows in a field in Ninfield Road, Catsfield.

The farmer reported the dogs had caused the terrified cattle to break through fencing.

Later that day a farmer from Frickley Lane in Ninfield found a bulldog in his field attacking his sheep.

One sheep was left with a broken leg and another was left with a slit neck following the attack.

The farmer told police that earlier in the day a neighbouring farmer had a similar issue with what is believed to be the same dog when it chased away his calves.

All the attacks have been reported to Sussex Police.

It is not known if the incidents are being linked.

Anyone who saw or heard anything, or may have any information about any of the incidents, is asked to email Sussex Police at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

