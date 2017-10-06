Spotlight on the sinners of Sun Street

True tales of 19th century scandal and petty crime in a single Lewes street will come under the spotlight on Sunday, October 15.

The Darker Shades of Sun Street, researched and compiled by Frances Stenlake of Lewes History Group, will be presented by Lewes Little Theatre readers and Lewes Saturday Folk Club musicians at the town’s Westgate Chapel (2-3pm).

When the history group’s Sun Street research team got going in 2014, Frances Stenlake started looking through newspapers from the 1820s, when the Sun Street community began to develop, to see how the street featured in local news during the 19th century.

She said: “It was very exciting to discover how frequently its residents were involved, as victims or perpetrators, in various unlawful activities.

“These ranged from petty crime, harshly punished, to shocking scandal in which the villain went completely scot-free.”

Joyce Fisher is directing the reading of The Darker Shades of Sun Street, taking part herself with Jennifer Henley, Miles Jenner and Mike Piller. Bryan Creer and Valmai Goodyear of Lewes Saturday Folk Club have adapted traditional songs and tunes to fit the tales.

Tickets priced at £3 will be available on the door.