Stand by for disruption with closure of three Lewes roads

Lewes is bracing itself for the potential of prolonged traffic mayhem with three major roads in the town centre set to be closed.

East Sussex Highways is resurfacing Fisher Street, Market Street and West Street, with work starting on Monday, August 21, and due to last three weeks.

In an attempt to minimise disruption to residents, the improvements will take place at the same time as Virgin Media’s installation of fibre broadband cabling.

Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said: “The work we are carrying out will provide a safer, smoother surface for some of the busiest roads in Lewes.

“While there will be some disruption, co-ordinating our work with Virgin Media means we can minimise the impact on residents and avoid the need to dig the road up twice.”

The work will begin in Fisher Street, which will be closed for 24 hours a day from 7am on August 21 to 6am on August 26.

Market Street will also close for 24 hours a day from 7am on August 29 to 6am on September 5, while West Street will close overnight for six nights, from September 5 to 10 from 7pm to 5am.

Neil Bartholomew, regional director for the south east at Virgin Media, said: “Our aim is to bring faster, more reliable broadband to more homes and businesses in Lewes, with as little inconvenience for the community as possible.

“Co-ordinating with East Sussex County Council to lay our fibre cables during their roadworks is a very sensible and welcomed way to minimise disruption while ensuring the speedy delivery of better internet connectivity.”

Diversion routes will be in place during the work, which will also see pavement resurfacing in Fisher Street and drainage repairs in West Street.

Parking will be suspended in Lancaster Street, which forms part of the diversion route, but residents can use other car parks within their zone from 5pm to 9am.