Stellar night in aid of church

A special evening aiming to introduce the public to astronomical wonders while raising funds for a church’s restoration is to take place later this month.

The parish church of St Andrew’s in Alfriston, which dates back to 1360 and is known as the Cathedral of the South Downs, is billed to be turned into the Cathedral of Stars on Friday, November 25 from 7.30pm.

Jane Green, a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, author, presenter, broadcaster and resident astronomer for BBC Sussex, Surrey Radio and Uckfield 105 FM, will host a one-off presentation titled The Wonders of the Cosmos to raise money for the church’s restoration.

The appeal to restore the Grade I-listed church was officially launched on April 9 by the church’s Rector – Reverend Daniel Merceron.

Entry is free for Ms Green’s presentation; all donations will go to the restoration fund. For more details on her work, visit www.janegreenastronomy.co.uk

