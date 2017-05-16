Store recalls its Chicken Tikka Chunks because it may contain small pieces of glass

SPAR is recalling its own brand of Chicken Tikka Chunks because the product may contain small pieces of glass.

The product details are:

Product: SPAR Chicken Tikka Chunks

Pack size: 140g

Use by date: 19 May 2017

Bar codes: 501035823355

No other SPAR products are known to be affected.

The Food Standards Agency say that if you have bought the product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the product.