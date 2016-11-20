Storm Angus hits Sussex

Storm Angus has hit Sussex this morning (Sunday) with powerful winds reaching speeds of up to 80mph.

Across the county, emergency services were called to a number of incidents including homes being damaged by the strong winds and tree debris blocking roads.

In Bognor Regis a major fire on the seafront this morning was fanned by the 40mph winds and firefighters were hindered by the extreme weather conditions.

The Met Office released an amber weather warning yesterday for Storm Angus, with severe winds hitting Sussex from 2am to 11am today.

It warned that there will be likely disruption to transport and power supplies and damage to buildings.

