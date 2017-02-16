Student raises some £2,000 for charity

Two charities are to receive a funding boost thanks to a Hailsham student.

Rosa Witts, a lower sixth pupil at Bede’s, recently put on a concert in aid of Unicef with a raffle for Cancer Research UK.

It ran from 7pm at Hailsham Pavilion, on George Street, last Tuesday (February 7), generating some £2,000.

Rosa says the aim of the concert was to help children living in conflict zones. She said: “The inspiration came after I saw the terrible atrocities taking place on the news last year, most recently in Mosul and Aleppo.

“Many of the suffering children in Syria are living in war zones and have lost everything, with many of a similar age to us.”

More than 30 pupils from the Upper Dicker school performed at the event and it is thought there were some 150 people in the audience.

Rosa added: “I feel proud of myself for taking the initiative.

“But obviously I couldn’t have done it without everyone pitching in, including those who worked on lighting and sound and, most importantly in a way, all of the parents, students and local people who bought tickets and came along in support.”

Cancer Research UK will receive £450 of the funds and Unicef more than £1,500.

Peter Goodyer, Bede’s headmaster, said: “This was a wonderful initiative, in aid of such a very good cause.

“I am delighted that so many of Rosa’s friends assisted her in putting together such a fine event with such an array of musical talent on show. In addition, I am very thankful to all the teachers who took the time to assist Rosa in making this concert such a success.

“Pupil action of this nature is rare and it is indicative of the sense of service we aim to instil in all our pupils at Bede’s.”

