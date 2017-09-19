Suspected drug dealers arrested in Lewes

Following recent complaints about drug use and associated anti-social behaviour in Lewes town centre, police conducted an operation on Thursday and Friday, September 14 and 15, targeting suspected drug dealers.

As a result a 43-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man from Lewes were arrested on suspicion of dealing class A drugs. They were interviewed and released under investigation.

Inspector Simon Burroughs, of Lewes police, said: “This operation was a total success. I am aware that town centre businesses and residents have been frustrated by drug and alcohol related anti-social behaviour and I want to assure them that the police are taking their concerns seriously.”

He added: “This operation is part of on-going work with other agencies to resolve these issues once and for all, and other initiatives are already being planned.”

Anyone with information about suspected drugs offences is asked to contact police online or call 101. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.