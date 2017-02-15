Sussex businesses appear on Government ‘name and shame’ list

Sussex businesses have expressed concern about a Government list which claims to ‘name and shame’ employers failing to pay the minimum wage.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy list, which was released on Wednesday (February 15), names more than 350 employers it says underpaid workers the minimum or living wage.

Among the companies named in the list are E Hanna Limited formerly trading as Brandywell Day Nursery in Crowborough, Platinum Gyms Uk in Newhaven and Places for Children Limited, the company behind The Meadows Nursery Schools in Hailsham and Eastbourne.

Several of the companies have expressed concern about appearing on the list.

Platinum Gyms in Newhaven, which the Government says failed to pay a worker £1,372.28, says it is ‘deeply saddened’ by its inclusion following a ‘stand-alone incident’.

A spokeswoman for the gym said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about our inclusion in this report as the underpayment mentioned is no longer outstanding. As a local and independent business our staff are of upmost importance to us and are key to the community feel of the gym. The issue in question was surrounding an apprenticeship contract and was caused by a simple miscommunication between the governing body and our finance team. Once the correct information was clarified to us the member of staff in question was reimbursed all outstanding funds owed.

“We apologise to the member of staff and acknowledge our part in the confusion but would like to state that this was a stand-alone incident that has been fully resolved.”

Meanwhile Places for Children Limited, which is listed as failing to pay £6,339.65 to four workers, said there had been widespread confusion over rates which appeared on the HMRC website and differing rates on the government’s website.

The company’s managing director Glynn Cossey said: “Once it was flagged to us that there had been a change in rates for apprentices over 19 they were reimbursed prior to the completion of HMRCs investigation. I should also point out that not all of our nurseries were affected by this issue and specifically that nurseries operating under franchise agreements were not impacted by this as they are separate legal entities.”

The list also includes the entry “E Hanna Limited trading as Brandywell Day Nursery”, which is said to have failed to pay a worker £4,002.50. Records appear to show the company underwent voluntary insolvency last year.

The nursery itself, which still trades under the same name, is now run by Pennies Day Nurseries Limited – a separate employer.

A spokesman for the new owner said: “Pennies is a family-run company who take the care of staff very seriously. We’ve worked hard to establish a good reputation with our other sites in Kent and we’re working to build the business to reach those standards.”

