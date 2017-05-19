Sussex groups share £3,000 community grants

A Sussex leisure trust has given £3,000 in grants to a range of community groups which promote healthy, active lifestyles.

The latest round of grants mark the 10th year Wave Leisure Trust Limited has invited local individuals and community organisations to apply for fund of up to £500 - with the criteria being that it will inspire and support the development of active lifestyles in the Lewes District area.

The lucky recipients of the 2017 funding round are: Up the Tempo Dance School, which will host a community dance event; NIPPERS, which delivers sports coaching to 5-12-year-olds in after-school clubs; Newhaven Girls Football Club, which needed support to hire an astro-turf pitch for winter training sessions; and The Skatehouse CIC, which needed funds for skate club coaching in Newhaven.

Also receiving grants are the Seaford Kurlers, which applied for funding for essential equipment; the Lewes community nature club, Woodkids; Lewes Junior Badminton Club; Busy Bees; Newhaven Rock Solid Youth Club; the 1218 Newhaven Air Cadets; and the Downs Syndrome Development Trust.

The Seahaven Para Games also recived a grant from the trust to help it run its event at Wave’s Downs Leisure Centre in Seaford on August 13.

Dan Chambers, Finance Support Manager at Wave who manages the Fund said: “Every year we receive a large amount of fantastic applications from community groups wishing to organise activities in the local area, but the stumbling block is funding. So, here at Wave, we enable the community to carry out these activities all of which help to inspire healthy lifestyles – in keeping with our business aims and objectives - resulting in a much healthier community for all ages, due to increased participation.”