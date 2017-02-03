Sussex Hospice makes nursing changes

A new nursing team have began work at St Wilfrid’s Hospice following changes to its care.

The new team of clinical nurse specialists moved over from the local community Macmillan nurses on January 1 as a result of changes to how St Wilfrid’s cares for its patients.

St Wilfrid’s says the changes mean that patients’ care will now all come from one team, irrespective of whether the patient has cancer.

Eirian Levell, head of community nursing at St Wilfrid’s said: “It’s a more joined up way of nursing for our patients and their families.

“Patients will no longer have to repeat their stories to different people; we will be dealing with one electronic record to provide integrated and seamless care in the community and across the hospice services.

“Current patients will notice no changes. New patients under Macmillan were seen in their own homes by the Macmillan team, but now all new referrals will be invited to the hospice for their initial appointment, so that they are familiar with the hospice building from the beginning of their care.

“As with all hospice services, it is free to patients and their families. The service is fully funded by the NHS as it was previously; it has just come under the management of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

“The easiest way [to contact the team] will be through the 24/7 Nurse Line on 01323 434222 although there is a small team based in Uckfield and patients in the northern part of our catchment area will be given the number.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.