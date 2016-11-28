Sussex Police ask people to be vigilant about terrorism

Police forces across the country are supporting the national Counter Terrorism Awareness Week taking place from today (Monday November 28) to Sunday (December 4).

The aim of the week is to encourage people to be vigilant, as well as providing information about the simple measures people can take to make it harder for terrorists to attack the UK.

Every day the campaign will focus on areas where action by the police, businesses and the general public can prevent terrorism.

The activity will seek to highlight products and services that can assist businesses in protecting themselves and their staff from the threat.

A police spokesperson said, “Events around the world remind us all of the terrorist threat we face, which in the UK is considered as “Severe”, meaning that an attack is highly likely. Police and security agencies are working tirelessly to protect the public but it is also important that communities remain vigilant and aware of how to protect themselves if the need arises.

“In Sussex regular tweets will be issued reminding the public of signs to look out for and steps they can take to help protect themselves and others.”

A four-minute film, ‘Stay Safe: Firearms and Weapons Attack’ sets out three key steps for keeping safe. The film is accompanied by an online information leaflet. The film and leaflet advise that if you are caught up in an incident, to ‘run, hide and tell’ – guidance which can be applied to many places and situations.

The film and leaflet are available on the websites of both Surrey Police and Sussex Police.

Local activity will include police briefing of staff in local authorities, meetings with faith and religious groups, and briefings with retail staff in busy centres.

There will also be a focus on bringing the issue to the attention of police and staff in both forces, using internal briefings and messaging.

Assistant Chief Constable Jeremy Burton, Head of Specialist Crime Command in Surrey and Sussex, said, “This is another opportunity to remind both ourselves and the public that the threat of terrorism is ever-present but that by working together and remaining alert but not alarmed we can make a contribution to keeping the country safe.”