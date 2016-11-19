Sussex Police share victim’s story for Restorative Justice Week

Sussex Police will be sharing the story of a victim’s journey through restorative justice on social media for International Restorative Justice (RJ) week, starting Sunday (November 20).

RJ is a type of criminal justice which focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community.

The week sees events happening all over the globe to raise awareness and promote the benefits of RJ services. This year’s theme is ‘Inspiring Innovation’.

Police will serialise Millie’s story after she was the victim of a vicious attack.

Because of RJ, Millie (not her real name) was able to meet face-to-face with her attacker and achieve a sense of closure. Police have protected the victim’s identity.

Last year Brighton and Hove achieved ‘Our Restorative City’ status. It is hosting an event on Wednesday (November 23) between 1pm and 5pm at Brighton Town Hall to showcase its work with local young people, focusing on education and inclusion.

RJ representatives from Sussex Police, Brighton and Hove City Council, alongside the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) and other agencies will come together to share their learning.

Free spaces are available to the public, though these are limited.

Brighton and Hove Restorative Justice co-ordinator, Kate Belbin said: “This has been an exceptional year for the SRJP. In Brighton, we are celebrating activity which marks Brighton and Hove’s Restorative City status. Across Sussex we work hard to provide the best possible service to victims and offenders who agree to participate in the process and in June the SRJP achieved the highest accolade, the Restorative Services Quality Mark.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “As PCC, I am delighted to be in a position to both support and promote Restorative Justice. I would urge everyone to follow Millie’s story on Facebook and Twitter as it shows the impact of Restorative Justice. It is a violent story but one that shows how victims of even the most vicious attacks can recover.

“I also hope that as many people as possible can come along to the event in Brighton Town Hall on the 23rd as Restorative Justice is well worth finding out about from the practitioners themselves.

“We now have an award-winning nationally accredited service running across Sussex that is making a real difference to people’s lives.

“RJ is a powerful and effective voluntary process which puts the victim in the driving seat and gives them the chance to explain to the offender the impact that their crime has had on them. The focus on victims remains a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan and I will continue to work hard to improve victim satisfaction and confidence in our criminal justice system.”

To book a place at the Brighton event, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/international-restorative-justice-week-our-restorative-city-tickets-28942202908

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner).

You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.