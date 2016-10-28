Sussex residents asked for views on major A27 improvements

Sussex residents are being asked to have its say on a plans to make major improvement to the A27.

Drivers and businesses are invited to have their say on how to improve the busy road between Lewes and Polegate in a public consultation, which opened on Thursday (October 27).

This comes as part of a £75m Highways England scheme aimed at reducing congestion, improving safety and boosting the local economy.

The plans include improvements to traffic flow at Drusilla’s roundabout in Polegate, which was recently the scene of a three car collision causing the A27 to close for two hours.

Suggested improvements for this part of road involve widening the approaches to the roundabout and improving pedestrian facilities.

There is also a plan to add working cycling paths all the way along the A27, to improve safety for cyclists.

Project manager Tom Beasley of Highways England said: “This is the first opportunity we are able to listen. At this very early stage the public have the most input. We want to encourage people to tell us what they think, so we are able to take their opinions into account.”

He said that the project has taken into consideration that, with the South Downs National Park, this is an environmentally sensitive area and the team have worked with experts to ensure they understand these potential issues.

Valerie Stephens, senior project manager, said: “This is our chance to show the public the plans and invite their views on what should be included in the scheme.”

As part of the consultation Highways England are asking anyone who is interested to take part in this online survey or attend a public meeting to find out more and share their views.

The details for meetings are:

Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall, Friday October 28, 11am-3pm

Civic Community Hall, Hailsham, Monday October 31, 11am-6pm

Trinity Church, Willingdon, Saturday November 5, 10am-2pm

Polegate Free Church, Polegate, Wednesday November 9, 12pm-7pm

The William and Patricia Venton Centre, Junction Road, Eastbourne, Wednesday November 16, 12pm-7pm and Wednesday November 23, 12pm-7pm

Berwick Village Hall, Saturday November 26, 12pm-2pm

Lewes Town Council, Monday November 28, 12pm-7pm and Tuesday November 29,12pm-7pm

Visit www.roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/a27-east-of-lewes/ for more information.

A council consultation will run alongside the Highways England ones until January 27, 2017, and is available at www.eastbourne.gov.uk/residents/streets-parking-and-travel/opinions-on-the-a27.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.