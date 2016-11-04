Sussex’s loneliest cat - will he have a home soon?

Earlier this week we shared the Cats Protection’s plea for someone to come forward and find a home for Jake – dubbed Sussex’s loneliest cat.

Having been in the charity’s care since March, the 11-year-old, black-and-white moggy has seen more than 550 cats go to new homes, yet this lonely puss is still waiting for a new owner.

Since we published the story our Facebook pages have been inundated with comments, with the story shared multiple times.

Today, we spoke to Cats Protection to ask for an update.

So far the charity in Chelwood Gate has received eight emails enquiring after Jake, with one person visiting the centre tomorrow.

However, the charity’s spokeswoman Michaela Phillips has urged if anyone is interested to still come forward.

“We are really hoping one of them will take him, but if anyone is interested we would still love to hear from as many people as possible just in case these people do not work out,” she said.

“Hopefully this time next week we will have a definite plan for him and that someone will offer him a home.”

Jake, who only has one eye but is otherwise fit and healthy, first came into the charity’s care in 2010 but was later homed and remained with its new owner for six years.

But seven months ago, it was handed into Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre, in Lewes Road, after its owner became too ill to care for it and has since struggled to attract a new owner.

Karen Thompson, deputy manager of the National Cat Adoption Centre, said: “In the few months he has been here, Jake has seen hundreds of other cats rehomed to new owners, yet we have not had one serious enquiry about him.

“We are now really desperate to find someone who can open their heart and home to him, as he very much deserves to spend his older years in a home of his own.

“Despite our staff doing all they can to give him plenty of love, care and attention, a cattery is no substitute for a real home and Jake is really struggling with the environment.

“He tends to hide behind his bed and doesn’t come out to see people which they visit, so many potential owners will walk straight past.

“Jake’s previous owner told us that once he was settled in the home he would enjoy cuddling up and having a fuss but while at the centre he has been keeping himself to himself.

“Given his stress levels, we are looking for a home where he can start off outside and come indoors when he feels ready and confident enough to do so.

“Therefore, we’re looking for a home with a small outbuilding – perhaps a stables, small holding or farm – or maybe just a warm garage with a cat flap.

“Owning a pet is always a rewarding and enriching experience but it will be even more so for the owner who adopts Jake.

“By offering him a home, his new owner would be offering him a truly special opportunity and make a huge difference to his quality of life.”

The National Cat Centre is situated in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, on the A275 between Wych Cross and Danehill.

To find the centre using a SatNav, use the postcode RH17 7DE, or for a map and directions visit www.cats.org.uk/find-us/find-the-ncc

To find out more about adopting a cat from the centre, email cattery.reception@cats.org.uk