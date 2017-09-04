Sussex sides get mixed fortunes in FA Cup draw

Horsham, Eastbourne Borough, Whitehawk and Bognor will all be at home in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Horsham will host fellow Bostik South side Herne Bay, Eastbourne Borough will entertain division-below Carshalton and Bognor will play host to Weston-Super-Mare, who they have already played, and drawn with in National League South this season.

Crowborough will go to Bostik Premier team Leiston, Haywards Heath - if they win their replay against Tunbridge Wells - will visit Concord, who play in NLS, and Littlehampton, if they beat Chipstead in a replay, will go to the winners of the AFC Sudbury-Mildenhall replay.

Also on their travels are Burgess Hill, who will go to Colney Heath of the Spartan South Midlands Football League premier division.

The next round of the FA Cup takes place on the weekend on September 16/17 and sees clubs from the National League North and South join the competition.

There’s a prize fund payment to winning clubs in the second qualifying round of £4,500, adding to the £3,000 won by victorious clubs from last weekend's first qualifying round.

Selected ties

Leiston v Crowborough Athletic

Concord Rangers v Haywards Heath Town or Tunbridge Wells

AFC Sudbury or Mildenhall Town v Littlehampton Town or Chipstead

Horsham v Herne Bay

Eastbourne Borough v Carshalton Athletic

Colney Heath v Burgess Hill Town

Whitehawk v Oxford City

Bognor Regis Town v Weston Super Mare