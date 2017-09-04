Swimmer rescued by Newhaven lifeboat

A swimmer in trouble in choppy waters had to be rescued by the Newhaven lifeboat on Sunday morning.

Newhaven’s Severn Class lifeboat RNLB David and Elizabeth Acland, while on her Sunday morning training exercise, was tasked at 11.15am to the swimmer.

A Newhaven lifeboat spokesperson said the alarm was raised by a person calling Newhaven boathouse and lifeboat and coastguards were immediately alerted.

“The spokesperson said, “The lifeboat made full speed to the position which was south of Saltdean Café.

“As soon as the distress call was received, two crew were readied in dry suits.

“The lifeboat arrived on scene in less than nine minutes. As the lifeboat arrived at the position the swimmer had managed to make their way ashore.

“Newhaven lifeboat was stood down and returned to her planned training exercise.”

Newhaven lifeboat coxswain Paul Legendre has since urged people not to ring the boathouse direct.

“If there is an emergency please always dial 999 and ask for the coastguards who will co-ordinate rescue services. Please never call the boathouse in an emergency.”