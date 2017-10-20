Swing Bridge opening causes delays

The Newhaven Swing Bridge is causing delays on the A259.
The bridge is currently open, and reports suggest it will close at 12.20pm this afternoon.
It is having a knock-on effect on traffic, with delays on New Road backing up to South Heighton.
