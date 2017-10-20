Search

Swing Bridge opening causes delays

Newhaven swing bridge. Picture: Peter Cripps
The Newhaven Swing Bridge is causing delays on the A259.

The bridge is currently open, and reports suggest it will close at 12.20pm this afternoon.

It is having a knock-on effect on traffic, with delays on New Road backing up to South Heighton.