Teenager is victim of Newhaven hit and run

Police are seeking witnesses to a collision in Chestnut Way, Newhaven, in which a 15-year-old boy on foot was struck by a car, possibly a silver Peugeot.

The driver stopped briefly, saw the boy lying on the ground and immediately drove off, heading towards Valley Road.

The incident occurred at 8.20pm on Monday (December 19) as three boys in dark clothing crossed Chestnut Way.

The victim, believed to have been hit by the vehicle approaching from his right, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for checks but fortunately suffered only minor injuries.

Roads policing officer PC Gary Douglas said, “We wish to trace the driver of the car involved and also to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened or who has other relevant information.”

Please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk , quoting serial 1295 of 19/12. You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.