Three arrested after Halland quadbike theft

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of a quad bike from a hotel in Halland.

Officers were called to the hotel in Eastbourne Road at around 1am on Monday, May 1, following reports that someone had stolen a quad bike from a warehouse on the grounds.

Police say a dog unit and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter also attended and the quadbike recovered. Three men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Wealden Police Inspector Tony Wakefield said: “The successful arrest of these men was the result of excellent teamwork by all involved. At 1am on a Monday morning Officers arrived on scene within minutes, arresting one male. A dog unit was deployed which successfully tracked one of the other men across fields and woodland.

“The Police helicopter also attended and used its technology to locate people in the dark countryside. The third man was stopped on the road near Uckfield in a vehicle. I’m glad to see that when a response was needed the resources were in place and able to respond.”

Following the incidengt police say Shane Wickens, 29, unemployed, of Little Bentswood Close, Haywards Heath, has been charged with burglary and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 18.

Walter Doe, 27, a fencer, of Batts Bridge Road, Maresfield, has been charged with burglary and will also appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 18, police said.

A 24-year-old man from Uckfield arrested on suspicion of burglary has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.