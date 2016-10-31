Three arrested after Lewes Prison incident

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder at Lewes Prison.

The men - two aged 27 and one aged 24 - were arrested following the alleged incident on Saturday (October 29).

Sussex Police say one 27-year-old is being investigated on suspicion of arson with intent, attempted criminal damage, violent disorder and participating in a prison mutiny.The second 27-year-old is being investigated on suspicion of arson with intent, violent disorder and participating in a prison mutiny.

Police say the 24-year-old man is being investigated on suspicion of criminal damage, violent disorder and participating in a prison mutiny.

All three have been bailed until Monday, December 12 while enquiries continue.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "On Saturday afternoon (October 2) Sussex Police were informed of an incident at HM Prison, Brighton Road, Lewes, to which officers responded at the request of the Prison Service. Three arrests were made. No one was hurt."

On Saturday the prisons service said the incident was not considered a riot and was resolved by prison staff.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Specially trained prison staff have resolved an incident involving a small number of prisoners on one wing at HMP Lewes.

“We are absolutely clear that prisoners who behave in this way will be punished and could spend significantly longer behind bars.”

