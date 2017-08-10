Three arrested after series of Uckfield charity box thefts

Police say they have made three arrests in connection with a series of charity box thefts in Uckfield.

This comes after a spate of thefts from shops in the area in the first two weeks of August, believed to have involved young people.

Wealden district police inspector Tony Wakefield said: “We are fully aware of the situation and know who the offenders are. The local policing team is progressing matters and in fact has arrested three suspects within the past 24 hours.

“As of Wednesday morning (August 9) they are in custody and helping with enquiries. Because those believed to be involved are juveniles I am unable to give any further information at this stage.”

According to a Sussex Police spokesperson, the following offences are known to police:

• Saturday, May 13 – charity box stolen from Applegreen Service Station.

• Friday, July 21 – collection tin stolen from Bell Walk Cleaners.

• Wednesday, August 2 – charity box stolen from Carvills, Uckfield High Street

• Thursday, August 3 – collection tin and other items, Tesco

• Friday, August 4 – collection jar stolen from Majova café

• Saturday, August 5 – theft of sleeping bags and tents from Milletts

• Monday, August 7 – theft of collection tin from The Soleman, Bell Walk