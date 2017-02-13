Three arrested after stabbing in Seaford

Three people have been arrested after a 24-year-old man suffered stab wounds in Seaford this weekend.

Sussex Police say officers were called to Sutton Park Road Shortly in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 12) following reports of a large group of people fighting in the street outside the Tesco supermarket.

During the incident, which took place shortly after midnight, police say a 24-year-old Newhaven man suffered a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he has been detained for treatment. He is currently in a stable condition.

Three people, all from Seaford, were detained in connection with the incident. Police say all three – two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old – were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police say one of the 19-year-olds and the 20-year-old were also arrested on suspicion of possessing the class B controlled drug, cannabis. The second 19-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possessing the class A controlled drug, cocaine.

Both 19-year-olds have been bailed until March 31 and the 20-year-old until April 1 while enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to email police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 41 of 12/02.

They can also report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101.

Or they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

