Three arrested after suspicious death of Lewes woman

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a Lewes woman who suffered from diabetes died at a hotel in Wiltshire last month.

Danielle Carr-Gomm, 71, was found dead in the early hours of Thursday, October 20 at a hotel in Seend where she had been attending a health retreat.

Wiltshire Police say they are treating her death as suspicious and have arrested three people – a 64-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old man – on suspicion of manslaughter. They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: “A post mortem has been carried out but the results were inconclusive. We await further toxicology tests. Formal identification has taken place and the deceased is Danielle Carr-Gomm, aged 71, of Lewes, East Sussex.”

Ms Carr-Gomm, who volunteered at the Red Cross shop in Lewes, suffered from type-1 diabetes and took daily insulin injections to manage her condition.

The eldest of her two sons, Matthew Carr-Gomm said: “She was diagnosed in her late 50s and it came somewhat out of the blue. She found it horribly difficult coming to terms with having the disease because she had lived a very healthy lifestyle before. Her whole adult life she was vegetarian and she was very careful about the food that she ate. I think getting the disease was a moment of shock for her.”

While she had suffered from the disease for several years her condition had grown more severe in recent years. She had began to experience diabetic macular degeneration, which can cause the sufferer to lose their sight, and was undergoing regular injections to her eyes as part of her treatment.

Her family report she had tried a variety of alternative therapies in hopes of treating the disease. They say she been attending the retreat in hopes of treatment.

Born in France shortly after the end of the Second World War, Ms Carr-Gomm moved to England as a teenager.

Later in life she ran a travel company with her former husband and was able to journey across the globe. She had a particular fondness for places with historical and spiritual significance.

Mr Carr-Gomm said: “She was managing her diabetes. I’m absolutely convinced she had many, many more years of life in her.”

