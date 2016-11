Firefighters were called to the scene of a three-car collision on the A22 at Polegate today (Sunday).

Two fire engines arrived at the incident at the Cop Hall roundabout between the A22 and A27 around 2.30pm.

Sussex Police were also in attendence and said there was slight injuries but nothing serious for those involved.

The road was closed up to the Dittons roundabout but has now reopened.