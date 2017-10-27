Tools and fishing tackle stolen in vehicle break-ins

Nearly £3,000 worth of tools and fishing tackle has been stolen in two break-ins to vans in Barcombe and police are warning people in rural communities to be vigilant.

Police said that between 2pm on Sunday and 9.30am on Tuesday, October 22-24, a green VW Transporter van was broken into in High Street with more than £600 worth of tools taken, including a Bosch drill and jigsaw and a Makita circular saw. These items have been marked with the initials MM and would be identifiable if seen at boot fairs or on selling websites.

This morning (Friday, October 27), the owner of a white combo van discovered that his vehicle had been broken into in Munster Green overnight with around £2,000 worth of carp fishing tackle stolen. This included a Free Spirit CTX rod, Daiwa Crosscast reels, Delkim bite alarms and receiver and a Starbaits bed chair.

PC Daran Goudie said: “As the nights draw in, the opportunities for thieves to work under the cover of darkness increase, especially in the rural communities, and I would urge people to be vigilant in keeping vehicles safe and secure and wherever possible to remove tools and other valuable items.

“If you have any information about the thefts, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 778 of 24/10 or 235 of 27/10. If you get offered any of the items or you see them being sold at a boot fair, for example, please consider dialling 999 so that officers can speak with the sellers.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.