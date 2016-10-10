Town crier to celebrate 40 years in the role

Expect extravagant outfits and a lot of noise – the Seaford town crier is to celebrate 40 years in the role by welcoming up to a dozen others to the town for a competition.

Peter White will host Seaford’s first town criers’ contest at Martello Tower on Sunday (October 16).

It will start at 11am in the museum’s moat with normal admission prices applying and there will be a bucket collection for Newhaven Lifeboat.

The event, which will follow this year’s national contest in Hastings the day before, will see criers from Hailsham, Peacehaven, Royal Wootton Bassett, Dorchester, Sandwich, Calne, Wimborne Minster, Wareham, Shropshire, Newport and the Isle of Wight take part.

Contestants will be expected to ‘cry’ the merits of their home town followed by a second ‘cry’ about Wellington, Napoléon and the Martello Tower. Prizes will be awarded for best ‘cry’ and best dressed.

The official 40th anniversary of Mr White’s appointment is January 1 2017, making him one of the longest-serving criers in the country.

He became a crier for Seaford Museum around 1973 but was officially appointed in 1977 for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

He is also the crier for Seaford’s German twin town Bönningstedt, for its friendship towns Crivitz (Germany) and Crivitz (USA), and is the town’s Serjeant at Mace.

He has competed in the national championships at Hastings nearly every year, once coming third.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.