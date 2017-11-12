A259 closed in two places due to road incidents

Two stretches of the A259 in East Sussex have been closed or blocked due to road incidents.

There is heavy traffic in East Dean due to a two vehicle collision at the junction of Eastbourne Road and Gilberts Drive, close to the Used Mobility Scooter Shop. Sussex Police are at the scene, and it is affecting traffic in both directions.

The A259 Sutton Road is also closed in Seaford, from the railway station to Alfriston Road.