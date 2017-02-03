A27 Lewes Road blocked due to vehicle fire

The A27 Lewes Road in Firle is blocked due to a vehicle fire, which is causing very slow traffic.

Police said the car fire is outside of the Middle Farm Shop.

Officers were called to the scene at 6.34pm and are still dealing with the incident (7.34pm).

All occupants were out of the vehicle, according to police.

There is traffic in both directions between Beddingham Roundabout and the Burgh Lane junction.

