COUNTY TRAVEL: Sunday, December 11

RAIL:

Delays and cancellations continue on Southern services due to the ongoing disputes between unions and Southern Railway.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: “Southern and Gatwick Express passengers should expect services to be severely reduced across much of the network on non-strike days from Saturday 10 December, through the weekend and on Monday.”

Passengers should allow extra travelling time at London Victoria, London Bridge, Brighton, Southampton Central, Horsham and Uckfield.

Buses will replace trains between Southampton Central and Portsmouth Harbour, with journey times of about 90 minutes.

Buses will replace trains between Southampton Central and Havant. Trains will run between Portsmouth Harbour and Brighton only.

A replacement bus service is running between Wadhurst and Hastings due to engineering works.

Trains are not stopping between Reedham and Salfords due to engineering works.

ROAD:

M23: The M23 wesbound will be partially closed between Junction 9 and Junction 9A for planned emergency barrier repairs. One lane will be closed between 10pm today and 6am on Monday.

Park Lane, Selsey: Park Lane in Selsey closed at the East Beach Road junction because of water main work.

