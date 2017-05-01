Lifeboat crew saves lives of stranded fisherman

A lifeboat crew saved the lives of two fisherman who became stranded by the tide.

The Newhaven RNLI lifeboat ‘RNLB David and Elizabeth Acland’ and her crew were on a morning training exercise yesterday when they were called at just before 11.30am to help two stranded fisherman.

This could have so easily have been a double tragedy Paul Legendre

Newhaven Coastwatch had spotted the pair on the sea defences at the rear of Newhaven’s West Breakwater. They appeared to be cut off by the incoming spring tide – an especially high tide that happens twice a month – and were in ‘immediate danger’ according to the RNLI.

The men had small cuts and one man had already been swept into the sea and was suffering the effects of the cold.

The lifeboat launched an inflatable boat to the two casualties and they were quickly recovered.

The two casualties, who had been drenched for some time, were medically assessed and given blankets.

Once at the lifeboat station they were assessed by the South East Coast Ambulance Service and were released a couple of hours later.

Newhaven lifeboat coxswain Paul Legendre said: “With one person having spent time in the water and large incoming tides which would have quickly covered the rocks, plus the choppy conditions, this could have so easily have been a double tragedy.

“Thanks to the great teamwork between Newhaven Coastwatch Institution, coastguards and our volunteer crew we really made the difference in what were difficult conditions.”