Motorcylist seriously injured in collision at Ashurst Wood

A motorcylist sustained serious injuries in a collision on the A22 Lewes Road at Ashurst Wood, near East Grinstead on Tuesday, according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision between a Toyota Corolla car and a Yamaha YFZ125 motorcycle at the road’s junction with Hammerwood Road, shortly before 4.15pm.

The car driver, a 78-year-old woman from Horsted Keynes, was unhurt, but the motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from West Hoathly, sustained serious hand and arm injuries, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to the East Surrey Hospital, Redhill, where he was detained for treatment, according to police.

Anyone who saw the collision or noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 872 of 12/02.

You can also report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/.

