Passengers warned of airport terminal moves

Passengers keen to get their first holidays of 2017 in are being advised to check through which terminal they will be travelling, as many will airlines will relocate this week.

Gatwick Airport is advising British Airways, easyJet, and Virgin Atlantic passengers to check which terminal they need to use.

British Airways will move to the South Terminal, Virgin Atlantic will move to the North Terminal, and easyJet - which currently operates out of both terminals - will consolidate its operation in the North Terminal.

Relocating these airlines will simplify the journey through the airport for passengers, and travellers will benefit from brand new facilities, a spokesman for Gatwick Airport said.

New state-of-the-art technology at check-in, security and immigration will be included, as well as new bag-drop zones and premium lounges, they added.

Signs across the airport will change to display the correct wayfinding and 70 additional helpers will be on hand to point passengers in the right direction.

Gatwick is issuing the following advice to passengers flying with these three airlines during and after the moves. This is particularly important for those who may be travelling through a different terminal than the one that they are used to:

- Check which terminal they need before travelling and arranging pick up and meeting points and allow plenty of time at the airport

- If they find themselves at the wrong terminal, passengers are advised to hop on the free transit shuttle that travels between the North and South Terminals in just two minutes

- Passengers should select a long stay car park close to the terminal that they are travelling from, as the bus that takes them from the car park to the airport travels to one terminal only. If they need to reach the other terminal, they can use the transit shuttle

- If they have already booked a car park, they don’t need to re-arrange, as they can use the transit shuttle to get to the correct place

- If they require help, wayfinders will be located in and around the terminals dressed in high-visibility pink vests

- For further information, passengers can visit gatwickairport.com/airlinemoves

The first move to take place is easyJet, which, from Tuesday, January 24, will operate entirely from the North Terminal. The following day all British Airways flights will be from the South Terminal and all Virgin Atlantic flights from their new home in the North Terminal.

Behind the scenes, Gatwick has been busy preparing for the moves, with a complex programme of work that stretches right across the airport, from check-in areas to crew briefing rooms and engineering bases.

The moves have been staggered over a 72 hour period, to ensure a seamless transition, with all three airlines operating a reduced flying programme to simplify the process. There have also been 37 trials to test every element of the airlines’ operations in their new homes, which have proved that they are ready for the switch.

