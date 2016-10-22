Three car collision at Drusillas roundabout closes A27 for hours

A collision between three vehicles closed a section of the A27 for two hours today, police have confirmed.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene at Drusillas roundabout at around 1.20pm today (Saturday, October 22) to reports of a serious road traffic collision, a police spokesperson said.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, police said.

The cars involved were a silver VW UP, a blue VW Golf and a silver Vauxhall zafira, according to the spokesperson.

The driver of the UP, a 58-year-old man from Partridge Green, received minor injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, police confirmed,

The other two drivers were uninjured, police said.

Traffic was turned around from the east side of Drusillas roundabout while police were at the scene, a spokesperson said.

Police would like to thank members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene and to thank drivers stuck in traffic for their patience. The police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision or seen the vehicles driving before the collision.

Anyone with any information should call 101 using the reference number 2016/6345 or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk

