A person had to be released from a car by firefighters following a three-car crash in Uckfield, the fire service said.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the collision in Baxendale Way involved three private cars and happened at 11.26am, Saturday, October 7.

Pictures on social media appear to show a silver car badly damaged and a blue and red car also involved.

The fire spokesman said one person trapped was released by firefighters and suffered minor injuries and was handed over to the ambulance service.

He said three appliances from Uckfield attended.

