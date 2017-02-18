TRAVEL: Ditchling Road re-opened after accident

Ditchling Road is has been re-opened following an accident earlier this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Police said the incident at around 12.50pm involved one vehicle and the driver did not sustain any serious injuries.

The road was closed in both directions in Westmeston, near the Beacon Car Park, while recovery work was carried out until 2.10pm.

