TRAVEL NEWS: Train delays after lorry collides with bridge

Trains in the south east are currently subject to delays and cancellations after a lorry collided with a bridge.

The lorry is currently stuck under the bridge in Norwood in London.

A spokesman for National Rail Enquiries said: “A lorry has struck a railway bridge on Norwood High Street.

“Emergency services are trying to remove the lorry from under the bridge so the lines have been closed while they do this.”

The bridge is currently being assessed for saftey.