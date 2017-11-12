UPDATE: Bonfire organisers ‘deeply shocked’ by teenager’s fatal lorry collision

Organisers of a bonfire which ended in tragedy after a teenager was killed in a lorry collision have sent their condolences to her family.

Sussex Police said a 17-year-old girl from Uckfield died on the A22 when she was hit by a lorry after leaving the East Hoathly bonfire celebrations. Read more here.

Organisers of the village event said they were ‘extremely upset’ to hear of her death and sent their ‘deepest condolences’ to her family and friends.

An East Hoathly and Halland Carnival Society spokesman said: “This is dreadfully sad that a young life has been cut short after spending an enjoyable evening at the carnival.

“We are deeply shocked and know that the police are investigating this tragic death.”

Many people from the village attended the Remembrance Service at the Parish Church this morning, where prayers were lead by the girl’s family and friends.

The annual bonfire celebrations attract thousands of visitors each year.

The Sussex Police investigation continues.