UPDATE: Collision cleared on A23

Police have confirmed the multiple vehicle collision on the A23 northbound has been cleared.

The collision was reported between the Pyecombe and Henfield turn off.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At around 6.45am on Friday (23 December) police were called to a multiple vehicle collision on the A23 northbound near Pyecombe Services.

“There were no injuries but police created a rolling road block to allow damaged vehicles to be removed from the carriageway.

“The incident caused long tailbacks of traffic.

“The A23 Pyecombe now clear.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.