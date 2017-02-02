UPDATE: Mainline back on track after fatality

Southern Rail said services between Brighton and London are now back up and running after a fatality at East Croydon this morning (February 2).

A Southern spokesman said: “Services are now running again through all platforms at East Croydon. There will be residual delays while the service recovers.”

Platforms 1 and 2 at East Croydon were closed from 9.30am, when a person was hit by a train.

The train involved was the 8.30am Brighton to Victoria service.

British Transport Police said: “Just after 9.30am today, we were called to East Croydon station after reports that a person was struck by a train.

“Officers from BTP are on scene alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, however a person has sadly been pronounced dead.

“Work is now underway to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”