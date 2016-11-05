UPDATE: Road still closed following collision

Emergency services are currently dealing with a two vehicle road traffic collision in Catsfield Road, Catsfield this afternoon (November 5).

Catsfield Road is closed in both directions between the A271 junction and the B2059 Powdermill Lane junction.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are dealing with an incident between two vehicles in Catsfield Road.

“Emergency services including ambulance and fire are also on the scene.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed they were at the scene.

We will update you when we have further information.

